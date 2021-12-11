Cumberland senior Tyler Watson was voted NAIA third team All-American by the NAIA men’s soccer selection committee on Wednesday, as announced by the national office, becoming the first two-time NAIA All-American in program history.
The Simi Valley, Calif., native is one of, if not the most, decorated men’s soccer player in school history.
Watson has now earned two NAIA All-American honors, Mid-South Conference first team three times, Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year, four Academic All-Mid-South Conference awards and a three-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
This season, Watson led the team in goals with 12 in 18 games played with five assists for a team-high 29 points from his midfield position.
Watson recorded two goal performances at home against Life and at home against Thomas More while netting four game-winning goals this season.
He finished his career with 36 goals scored, 21 assists and 93 points, each fourth-best in school-history.
Bathe earns honorable mentionCumberland midfielder Marie Bathe was named an NAIA All-American honorable mention for the second time in her career, announced Wednesday by the national office.
Since arriving at Cumberland, Bathe has been a force for the women’s soccer program earning three-straight Mid-South Conference first team selections and two honorable mention All-American honors.
The Freiburg, Germany native took on a new role this season dropping back to the midfield and played her role exceptionally on both the offensive and defensive ends.
She notched five goals and 13 assists on the season ranking 14th in the NAIA in assists.
All five goals she scored came in Mid-South Conference action as she posted a two goal and two assist performance in a 6-0 win over Georgetown and scored one goal and two assists against Freed-Hardeman at home.
Bathe helped the Cumberland defensive efforts as the Phoenix posted 21 goals in 20 games slightly above one goal per match to tag along with seven total shutouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.