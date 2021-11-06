BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland’s Tyler Watson was named to the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Champions of Character team, conference officials announced on Thursday.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Mame Ibou Diop, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Jairo Fernandez, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Ingmar Struck, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Joshua Singh, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Esteban Betancurt Cardona, Life’s (Ga.) Matheus Brandao, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Carlos Ramos, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Gabriel Torres, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Kevin de Lange, Tennessee Southern’s Josh Posuniak, and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Andrew Belton were all honored with the recognition.
Watson added to his already decorated Phoenix career after earning his second Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team award since being at Cumberland. He earned his first this past spring season of 2021. During his time at Cumberland, Watson was named an NAIA All-American honorable mention and Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017. He also won Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on September 25, 2017, and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week on September 26, 2017.
Watson has been named to the Mid-South Conference first team in 2017 and 2019 along with being named second team All-Mid-South Conference in 2018 and 2021. Watson shows his work ethic off the field just as much as he does on the field by earning Academic All-Mid-South Conference in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Kaset named to MSC Women’s team
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s Julia Kaset has been named to the Mid-South Conference Women’s Soccer Champions of Character team, conference officials announced Thursday.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Allie Chappell, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Shannon Ramey, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Savannah Prigmore, Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Paiton Williams, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Haven Lochow, Life’s (Ga.) Snaedis Logadottir, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Paula Espinoza, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Adara Lee, Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Lucy Snyder, Tennessee Southern’s Jessica Glassman and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Hannah Allen were all honored with the recognition.
Kaset is new to Cumberland this season but has played a pivotal role on and off the field for Cumberland. She started in all 16 games for the Phoenix at a defensive mid-fielder and has notched three assists this season.
