MT. VERNON, Ga. — Cumberland senior Tyler Watson provided the lone score in Cumberland’s 1-0 victory over Brewton Parker College in the season opener Tuesday afternoon.
Watson’s goal came at the 35-minute mark off a pass from Cumberland newcomer Nawn Thang. Watson lead Cumberland in shot attempts with six while putting two on net. The assist for Thang is his first with the Phoenix. Thang is a transfer from Harding College and before that played at Martin Methodist College.
CU goalkeeper Nicklas Rulle made three saves in the win, all coming in the first half before Cumberland’s backline tightened up to allow just three shots in the second half. Baron’s keeper Jamair Stewart allowed one goal and made seven saves in the match as Brewton Parker fell to 0-2 on the season.
The Barons had a big opportunity to get the equalizer with five minutes to play. Off a corner, Caleb Summerfield found the head of Isaiah Lamont, but the shot went off the post and Cumberland cleared it away safely.
Cumberland outshot the Barons 16-7 with seven Phoenix shots being on goal. Each team had four corner kicks in the match while Cumberland was whistled for 14 fouls to Brewton Parker’s five.
The Phoenix will return home on Saturday for the home opener against Marian University at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.
