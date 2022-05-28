GULF SHORES, Ala. — Cumberland put on a show in day two of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Thursday. Daveina Watson earned All-America honors in the women’s shot put while four other Phoenix qualified for final events.
Watson became the first NAIA Indoor Track & Field All-American of the 2022 Indoor season after a sixth-place finish in the women’s shot put finals. She fired off a new career-best distance of 13.66m to place sixth.
Denis Kiplagat finished in 13th place in the 3000m steeplechase run with a time of 9:32.74s to qualify for Friday’s finals.
Tobi Oniyide qualified for the 100m dash finals by running his season-best time of 10.45s
In the men’s 800m run, Georget Pontillo had the second-fastest qualifying time of 1:51.21s to reach yesterday’s final. Trevon Sanders finished ninth in the event with a time of 1:52.29s but did not make the cut for the finals.
Praise Idamadudu had the fastest time of 53.84s in the 400m dash prelims to qualify for the finals.
The men’s 4x800m relay team consisting of Freeman, Marsh, Pontillo and Sanders finished 17th with a time of 7:45.02s. Despite running their season best time, they did not make the cut for the finals.
