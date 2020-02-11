Wave rally to spoil Lebanon’s Senior Night

After a rip-roaring girls’ victory and Senior Night ceremonies, it appeared Lebanon’s boys were on their way to capping the perfect Blue Devil night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court last Friday night.
Then, Gallatin flipped the script.
The Green Wave went on a tear to start the second half and hung on for a 59-56 victory.
Lebanon jumped out in front 9-2 and led 18-9 eight minutes in as Green Wave coach Bobby Luna burned three time outs in an attempt to stop the onslaught.
Gallatin closed the first half when Ethan Rogers’ only basket of the night was ruled to have beaten the first-half buzzer. It seemed innocent enough as Lebanon still led 32-22.
But that basket started a 15-0 Green Wave roll which put Gallatin in front 37-32.
Lebanon was able to stop the bleeding and recovered to go up 40-39 on Alex Fite’s one-hander and in the closing seconds of the third quarter and 44-43 on Kobe Tibbs’ putback nearly two minutes into the fourth.
But Cade Martin buried a long three-pointer on the other end and Gallatin never trailed again, putting together a 9-0 run to go up 56-46.
Three-pointers by Gaven Reasonover and Tibbs and free-throw misfires by Gallatin brought the Blue Devils to within 58-56. But Martin hit one foul shot before Tibbs’ last-gasp three missed at the buzzer as the Green Wave improved to 15-10 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA while Lebanon slipped to 18-8, 7-5.
Beljwak Adaing led Gallatin with 18 points while Noah Ring rang up three 3-pointers on his way to 15.
Tibbs led Lebanon with 14 points, including a pair of threes. Davis Greene, one of two Blue Devil senior players honored before the game, tossed in 12 in his final home game while DeQuantay Shannon scored nine. Reasonover, the other senior, racked up two triples on his way to seven before fouling out. Fite and Jamar Kynard each scored six points while Jarred Hall had a putback slam to open the second quarter for his only tallies.
Lebanon will be on the road this week to close the regular season — tonight at Beech and Friday at Portland — before next week’s district tournament at Wilson Central.
Livingston rallies to force overtime, defeats WatertownWATERTOWN — After trailing practically all of regulation, Livingston Academy took a 69-66 overtime win over Watertown last Friday.
Matthew Sells was the Wildcat hero, or Purple Tiger villain, with 10 of his game-high 32 points in the four-minute session of free basketball.
He sank 6 of 8 free throws in OT and 9 of 11 for the night.
He also had 11 in the fourth quarter and seven in the third quarter, giving him 28 after halftime.
Nick Choate chipped in with 12 for Livingston.
Brayden Cousino led Watertown with 21 points while RayQuan Verge sank three 3-pointers on his way to 16 and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 13.
Elijah Williams and T.J. Parfaite each finished with five points and Gavin Clayborne and Brady Raines three apiece.
Watertown led 16-7 following the first quarter, 28-24 at halftime and 42-39 through three before the Wildcats caught the Tigers 54-54 to force overtime.
The Purple Tigers played host to old-rival Gordonsville last night and will travel to Smith County tonight.
Friendship boys all to Nashville ChristianNashville Christian’s boys controlled the second and third quarters last Friday to spoil Friendship Christian’s Senior Night 67-60 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
After the teams played to an 18-18 draw in the first quarter, Nashville Christian dominated the second 18-10 to go up 36-28 at halftime. A 14-10 third enabled the Eagles to widen the margin to 50-38 going into the fourth. The Commanders used a 22-17 fourth to close the final margin.
Donovan Smith scored 16 points for Nashville Christian. Morgan Anderson tossed in two three-pointers as he and Luke Catalogne each finished with 14 while Caleb Tyson tossed in 10 as the Eagles finished a 16-9 regular season and 10-6 in Division II District 4-A.
Andrew Mathis drained a pair of threes while Casey Jones connected on all five of his free throws to lead a balanced Commander offense with 13 points apiece. Max Duckwiler also dropped in a couple of triples as he and Mitch Pelham put in 11 each. Dillon Turner finished with five points, Kaelin Horton a three and Joseph Meadows and LaQuarrius Talley two apiece as Friendship fell to 10-20, 3-13.
Friendship played host to Mt. Juliet Christian last night in the district tournament play-in game with the winner set to visit Goodpasture for the quarterfinals tonight.
Bears blow out Hendersonville in second quarterMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet put up 30 points in the second quarter last Friday night to blow Hendersonville out of the gym 84-36.
The Golden Bears led 15-11 eight minutes in before a 30-6 second opened a 45-17 halftime lead as Mt. Juliet improved to 21-2 for the season and 12-0 in Distric 9-AAA.
Will Pruitt poured in two of Mt. Juliet’s 12 three-pointers and led the Bears with 16 points while Charles Clark threw in 13 and Gage Wells 11, including three triples.
Payton Davidson dropped in three treys as he and Mo Ruttlen each notched nine.
Riggs Abner tossed in two threes on his way to eight while Griffin Throneberry, Jacob Burge and Osize Daniyan finished with five apiece and Bodie Wells three.
Mt. Juliet will continue its season-closing homestand tonight against Station Camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.