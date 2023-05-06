WCHS’ Das, GHHS’ Trahan-Shamblin win district tennis titles

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s Anindita Das won the District 8-AA girls’ individual tennis championship Wednesday at Memorial Park.
Das defeated Hendersonville’s Scarlott Lodge 6-0, 6-2. Green Hill’s Sophia Parcescu finished third.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 3:14 am
The Lady Hawks’ Ava Trahan and Kate Shamblin captured the doubles championship with a win over Hendersonville’s Lola Cunningham and Lauren Currie. Lebanon’s Izzy Walden and Bella Hankins finished third.
On the boys’ side, Wilson Central’s Nick Mercante finished as singles runner-up to Hendersonville’s Jackson Penny 7-6, 6-3. Green Hill’s Keaton Crumby finished third.
Mt. Juliet’s Varah Ande and Luke Taylor finished third in boys’ doubles.
The top two finishers will advance to the region tournament in Cookeville on May 15.
Das advanced to the semifinals earlier in the week with a 6-0, 6-0 second-round win over Beech’s Eniyah Higgins and a 6-1, 6-0 quarterfinal conquest of Mt. Juliet’s Jordyn Jones.
Mercante moved up the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 second-round win over Portland’s Job Callis and a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal shutout of Station Camp’s Cullen Hanrahan.
Also in girls’ singles, Green Hill’s Addison White beat Jones 6-1, 6-2.
In boys’ singles, Wilson Central’s Tyler Lawrence swept Portland’s Michael Carter 6-3, 6-0 in the second round before bowing out with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Hendersonville’s Jackson Penny.
In girls’ doubles, Central’s Kathryn Busler and Haley Brown beat Gallatin 6-0, 6-0 while teammates Savanna Cook and Francesca McDaniel defeated Mt. Juliet’s Helm and Saxe 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
Green Hill’s Ava Trahan and Kate Shamblin ousted Busler and Brown 7-6, 6-2 in the second round while Cook and McDaniel were ousted by Lebanon’s Emily Lawson and Meagan Bashour 6-4, 6-0.
In boys’ doubles, Central’s Owen Blair and Cameron Sather beat Lebanon’s Rasiner and Chen 6-0, 6-4 in the second round while the Wildcats’ Andrew Ionita and Garron Colebank were ousted by Green Hill’s Petroff and Bess 6-3, 4-6, 6-0. Blair and Sather, who had a first-round bye, bowed out in the quarterfinals when they lost to Mt. Juliet’s Varaha Ande and Luke Taylor 6-2, 6-3.
