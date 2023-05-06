WCHS’ Das, GHHS’ Trahan-Shamblin win district tennis titles

Wilson Central junior Anindita Das (left) won the District 8-AA girls’ singles championship while senior Nick Mercante finished runner-up on the boys’ side. Both advanced to regional play later this month.

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s Anindita Das won the District 8-AA girls’ individual tennis championship Wednesday at Memorial Park.

Das defeated Hendersonville’s Scarlott Lodge 6-0, 6-2. Green Hill’s Sophia Parcescu finished third.

