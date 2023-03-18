MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s boys beat Mt. Juliet 5-2 while the girls prevailed 7-0 in District 8-AA tennis Thursday.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Varaha Ande 6-1, 6-0; Owen Blair over Luke Taylor 6-3, 6-3; Tyler Lawrence over Liam Campbell 6-3, 6-1 and Andrew Ionita over Nick Franklin 6-2, 6-0.
Blair and Lawrence won their doubles match over Tanish Bangera and Elijah Gronda 8-3.
Mt. Juliet winners were Bangera over Cameron Sather 6-1, 6-2 and Ande and Taylor over Mercante and Ionita.
Lady Wildcat singles winners were Anindita Das over Eyana Badio 6-2, 6-0; Haley Brown over Taylor Lazere 6-1, 6-4; Kathryn Busler over Mila Veneroni 6-1, 6-0; Faith Jones over Gabby Helm 6-2, 6-2 and Savanna Cook over Jordyn Jones 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles winners were Das and Busler over Badio and Lazere 8-0 and Brown and Jones over Helm and Jones 8-3.
Both Central teams moved to 2-1 for the season and 2-0 in district play. The Wildcats will host Green Hill at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilson Central tennis tops Lebanon
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys beat Lebanon 5-2 and the girls prevailed 6-1 in District 8-AA tennis matches Tuesday.
Singles winners for the Wildcats were Nick Mercante over Carter McCulloch 6-0, 6-0; Owen Blair over Jonathan Williams 7-6, 6-1; Cameron Sather over Jackson Williams 6-3, 6-4 and Tyler Lawrence over Kelton Coffee 6-3, 6-2.
Blair and Lawrence won their doubles match over Coffee and Leland Ramos 8-1.
Blue Devil winners were Ramos over Andrew Ionita 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 and McCulloch and Williams over Mercante and Ionita 8-6.
Lady Wildcat singles winners were Anindita Das over Emily Lawson 6-1, 6-2; Haley Brown over Meagan Bashour 7-6, 7-6; Faith Jones over Izzy Walden 6-1, 6-4 and Kathryn Busler over Bella Hankins 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles winners were Das and Busler over Lawson and Bashour 8-5 and Brown and Jones over Walden and Hankins 8-4.
Lebanon’s winner was Claire Summar over Savanna Cook 6-1, 6-3.
