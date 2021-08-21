Antioch 6

LEBANON 50

WILSON CENTRAL 17

Rossview 3

WATERTOWN 42

Fayetteville 20

Trousdale County 12

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

Gallatin 13

MT. JULIET 34

Siegel 29

GREEN HILL 21

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 52

Lookout Valley 8

