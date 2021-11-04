Week 2 Blue League results from games played last Saturday at Winfree Bryant:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 27, Byars Dowdy 4
Caroline Cushing collected 11 points for Coles Ferry while Kyleeyah Jennings scored six, Jewel Frederick four and Harper Hall, Para Patel and Lala Porter two apiece.
Jatehya Neuble and Caela-Marie Wicks each tossed in two points for Byars Dowdy.
Coles Ferry also won the fifth-quarter game 6-0 behind two points apiece from Porter, Harmony Atchley and Kiara Greene.
Sam Houston 24, Castle Heights 3
Brylee Bowers poured in 10 points for Sam Houston while Chanel Spencer scored six, Venus Campos four and Haidyn Burnley and Kelayshia Butler two each.
Julianna Lott tossed in two points and Toni Ann Calvetti a free throw for Castle Heights.
Mollie Shanks scored two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 13, Jones Brummett 12
Brinley Holcomb had all 13 points for Carroll-Oakland.
Ellison Smith scored six points, Ja’Niya Reed four and Hadleigh Auth two for Jomes Brummett.
Adalyn Pfountz put in four points for Carroll-Oakland and Sloane Greer two for Jones Brummett in the fifth quarter.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 37, Byars Dowdy 8
Marxavier Anglin threw in 13 points for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak put in eight, Eli Spurlock and Easten Thompson seven each, Eli Spurlock five, Chad Thomas Lanning four and JaQuise Lewis and Elijah Lockhart two apiece.
Bryson Brown finished with four points and William Hall and Braylen Higgs two each for Byars Dowdy.
Lewis scored four points and Brayden Davis two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry while Anthony Faulk countered with two for Byars Dowdy.
Castle Heights 8, Sam Houston 7
Bennett Gordon scored six points and Tristin Benuamen two for Castle Heights.
Trey Brinkey finished with four points, Aiden Horne two and Bo Davis a free throw for Sam Houston.
Davis also dropped in four fifth-period points for the Tigers.
Carroll-Oakland 27, Jones Brummett 23
Tyler Brownlee knocked down nine points for Carroll-Oakland while Micah Logue and Mark Scott each added eight and Cain Rumble two.
Tyler Auth notched nine points and Jayden Gallardo eight for Jones Brummett while Caleb Reed, Miles Craighead and Treandus Springer scored two each.
