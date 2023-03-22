Week 3 results from Lebanon Church League games played at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center:
Pickett Rucker UMC 74, St. Frances Cabrini 63In a battle of 1-1 teams, the first half saw multiple lead changes which settled into a 33-33 halftime tie.
Kadarian Garnett scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to help Pickett Rucker pull away.
Point guard Josiah Smith led four St. Frances players in double figures with 16 points.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 44, Maple Hill Church of Christ 43Brady Stokes’ layup following his steal put Bethlehem ahead with eight seconds to play.
He stole the ball near midcourt, passed ahead to Stephen Deck and got the ball back on a cut and laid it in. Maple Hill’s Sean Simmons got off a 3-point attempt on the other end but missed long.
Maple Hill used its size advantage to dominate the boards on both ends, leading 27-20 at halftime thanks to offensive rebounds and a low-post offense. Maple Hill extended the lead to 12 points with two minutes to play.
Bethlehem turned on its fullcourt press to create steals and fastbreak points to melt the margin away.
Mark Sandoval led Bethlehem with 14 points while Hanley Sobieszczyk had a game-high 15 for Maple Hill.
Providence UMC 75, The Journey Blue 65
Defending league champion Providence remained undefeated with a well-balanced offense which saw three players score between 18-20 points. Jacob Burge and Tyler Faulkenberry each had 20.
Despite hitting only one 3-pointer, Journey only trailed by six points at halftime thanks to its transition game. Hunter Christian led the Blue with 22 points.
Mt. Juliet Church of God 46, Generation Changers 35Mt. Juliet Church of God took an early lead and held it all day. Reggie Dowell led Mt. Juliet with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, helping his team overcome 8-of-15 free-throw shooting.
Generation Changers stayed within striking distance thanks to finding rhythm in the post where Mike Utley scored 11.
The Journey White 89, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 47
The Journey White handed Cornerstone its first loss of the season in a game which saw the Carthage team cut a double-digit deficit to a single possession.
Benjamin Harwood and Paul Byrnes led Cornerstone’s comeback with a combined seven 3-pointers in the second half. Harwood finished with 30 points and Byrnes 25.
All five Journey White starters scored in double figures, led by Gene Edwards’ 21.
The Rising 50, The Redeemed 38The Rising earned its first win of the season behind the outside shooting of Dalton King and Cameron Smith, who combined for double-digit 3-pointers for the second straight week. King led his team with 19 points.
The Redeemed increased its pace in the second half to score 24 points.
Pastor Kyle Sandlin led his team with 12 points on a variety of low-post move.
1 p.m. The Journey Blue vs. St. Frances
2 p.m. The Journey White vs. The Rising
3 p.m. Providence vs. MJ Church of God
4 p.m. Pickett Rucker vs. Maple Hill
5 p.m. The Redeemed vs. Bethlehem
6 p.m. Cornerstone vs. Generation Changers
Mt. Juliet Church of God 3-0
Bethlehem Church of Christ 3-0
Maple Hill Church of Christ 0-3
