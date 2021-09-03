GREEN HILL 25

WILSON CENTRAL 15

LEBANON 21

Cookeville 14

Westmoreland 0

WATERTOWN 6

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

Donelson Christian 35

MT. JULIET 42

Hunters Lane 6

Bell Buckle Webb 6

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 41

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.