Week 4 results from Blue League basketball games played last Saturday at Winfree Bryant Middle School:
GIRLSColes Ferry 24, Jones Brummett 4
Jewell Frederick fired in 14 points and Caroline Cushing the other 10 for Coles Ferry.
Evelyn Brinkley and Ellison Smith each scored two points for Jones Brummett.
Kennedy McGovern tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 16, Castle Heights 12
Lizzy Johnson scored eight points for Carroll-Oakland while Brinley Holcomb and Savannah Plumlee each finished with four.
Raelynn Ashley scored six points, Amirah Christman four and Toni Ann Calvetti two for Castle Heights.
Sam Houston 38, Byars Dowdy 0
Tenley Davis dropped in eight points for Sam Houston while Brylee Bowers and Chanel Spencer each scored six; Halle Bond, Madison Reynolds and Teagan Vantrease four apiece and Kelayshia Butler and Venus Campos two each.
Pyper Davis and Jada James each fired in four fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
BOYSColes Ferry 37, Jones Brummett 18
Marxavier Anglin fired in 15 points and Eli Spurlock 12 for Coles Ferry. Chad Thomas Lanning threw in three points while Kaleb Kumar, Tate McPeak and Eli Thompson tossed in two apiece.
Tyler Auth tossed in 10 points for Jones Brummett while Jayden Gallardo finished with five, Eli Deffendall two and Luke Walden a free throw.
Elijah Lockhart had two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 23, Castle Heights 1
Maverick Jones and Mark Scott each scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Will Palazola finished with four; Tyler Brownlee, Micah Logue and Micah Strickland two apiece and Colton Harris a free throw.
Carter Southworth sank a free throw for Castle Heights.
Bryce Raisner finished with four points and Southworth two in the fifth quarter for the Knights.
Sam Houston 16, Byars Dowdy 14
Aiden Horne had 10 points for Sam Houston while Trey Binkley, Bo Davis and Jeremy Manier each managed two for Sam Houston.
Braylen Higgs and Jaronta Rayner each finished with four points for Byars Dowdy while Brayden Elkins, Anthony Faulk and William Hall had two apiece.
Rayner tossed two points in the fifth quarter for the Lions.
