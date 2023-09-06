FRIDAY
WILSON CENTRAL at GREEN HILL
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 12:17 am
LEBANON at Cookeville, 7:30 p.m.
DeKalb County at WATERTOWN
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian
MT. JULIET at Warren County
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Red Boiling Springs
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
RePublic at MT. JULIET
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at East Hamilton, 6:30 p.m. CDT
Donelson Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
