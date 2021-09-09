Week 4 schedule

FRIDAY

LEBANON at Siegel

WILSON CENTRAL at Springfield

DeKalb County at WATERTOWN

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian

MT. JULIET at Warren County

Columbia at GREEN HILL

Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.

