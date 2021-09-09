Week 4 schedule
FRIDAY
LEBANON at Siegel
WILSON CENTRAL at Springfield
DeKalb County at WATERTOWN
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian
MT. JULIET at Warren County
Columbia at GREEN HILL
Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
All kickoffs at 7 p.m.
