LEBANON 28

Siegel 21

WILSON CENTRAL 7

Springfield 6

DeKalb County 20

WATERTOWN 38

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 37

Franklin Grace Christian 14

MT. JULIET 38

Warren County 20

Columbia 14

GREEN HILL 28

Middle Tennessee Christian 56,

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 27

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.