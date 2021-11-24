Results from Week 5 Blue League basketball games played last Saturday at Winfree Bryant Middle School:
GIRLS
Sam Houston 26, Coles Ferry 4
Chanel Spencer scored eight points for Sam Houston while Venus Campos, Hallie Bond and Tenley Davis each dropped in six.
Jewel Frederick and Kyleeyah Jennings each tossed in two points for Coles Ferry.
Jada James scored two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oakland 18, Byars Dowdy 0
Savannah Plumlee poured in 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brinley Holcomb scored six and Leah Plumlee and Stella Scott each sank a free throw.
Carroll-Oakland’s Aubrey Bell scored two points in the fifth period, matched by Byars Dowdy’s Ja’Mayah McMurry.
Jones Brummett 16, Castle Heights 12
Ellison Smith scored 10 points for Jones Brummett while Kylie Geisenhoffer finished with four and Ja’Niya Reed two.
Amirah Christman collected eight points for Castle Heights while Raelynn Ashley and Mollie Shanks each scored two.
Sadie Jane Donnegan, Paisley Douglas and Quinn Welser each tossed in two fifth-period points.
BOYSColes Ferry 35, Sam Houston 2
Marxavier Anglin and Eli Spurlock each scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Easten Thompson tossed in six, Brayden Davis, Chad Thomas Lanning four each, Elijah Lockhart and Tate McPeak three apiece and JaQuise Lewis a free throw.
Evan Niemi notched both Sam Houston points.
Davis and Kaleb Kumar each collected two points and Jameson Vo a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
Niemi countered with a pair for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oakland 27, Byars Dowdy 6
Maverick Jones tossed in 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Tyler Brownlee and Cain Rumble each scored six, Jackson Holcomb three and Mark Scott two.
Bryson Brown and Noah Carter each collected two points and Braylen Higgs and William Hall a free throw apiece for Byars Dowdy.
Anthony Faulk flipped in a pair of fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.
Jones Brummett 20, Castle Heights 4
Jayden Gallardo and Mason Ratliff each scored six points for Jones Brummett while Danny Altamirano, Jax Long, Caleb Reed and Jacob Withers tossed in two apiece.
Tristin Benuamen and Bennett Gordon each tossed in two points for Castle Heights.
Jayden Steel scored two points for Castle Heights and Jax Long a free throw for Jones Brummett in the fifth quarter.
