Week 5 games of the Lebanon Church League played last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center:

The Journey Blue 100, Maple Hill Church of Christ 59A week after knocking down 20 3-pointers, The Journey Blue cooled off a bit — down to 16 triples.Six players scored at least 11 points, led by Ethan Fields’ 28.

