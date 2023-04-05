Week 5 games of the Lebanon Church League played last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center:
The Journey Blue 100, Maple Hill Church of Christ 59A week after knocking down 20 3-pointers, The Journey Blue cooled off a bit — down to 16 triples.Six players scored at least 11 points, led by Ethan Fields’ 28.
Maple Hill kept the game within reach for much of the first half with solid shooting of its own. Carter Tignor led the way with 17 points.
The Journey White 56, The Redeemed 33The Redeemed kept the contest within single digits until just before halftime when The Journey White went up 26-15.
The Journey White turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and capitalized on its fastbreak opportunities. Kareem Adekunle scored 10 points down low while Gene Edwards tossed in a game-high 12.
J.D. Hale led The Redeemed with eight.
Pickett Rucker UMC 70, Bethlehem Church of Christ 54Bethlehem suffered its first loss of the season due to the depth and shooting of Pickett Rucker.
Both teams utilized a 2-3 zone for much of the game.
Bethlehem failed to capitalize from outside.
Pickett Rucker was led by shooting guard Kadarian Garnett’s 18 points which came from the high post and 3-point line.
Bethlehem’s Mark Sandoval scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half.
Providence UMC 57, St. Frances Cabrini 46After Bethlehem’s loss, Providence became the last undefeated team after surviving a physical contest.
Tyler Faulkenberry buried four first-half 3s to stake Providence to an early 10-point lead. But Cody Worley hit five triples of his own to keep St. Frances close until the final minutes.
Faulkenberry finished with a game-high 23 points while Worley countered with 15.
Generation Changers 45, The Rising 31Both teams executed their defensive plans in the first half which ended with Generation Changers ahead 17-13.
The Rising opened the second half with an 8-0 run to grab a four-point lead, forcing Generation Changers to take a timeout.
Following a timeout reset, Generation Changers pounded the ball inside to Thomas Wright, who tossed in a team-high 10 points, Arkee Grooms and Mike Utley (eight each).
Point guard Zach Blair led The Rising with 14 points.
Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 78, Mt. Juliet Church of God 71By contrast with a couple of the defensive-oriented earlier games, this one was an exciting high-scoring contest. Cornerstone jumped out to an early lead before MJ Church of God worked itself back into the contest with drives and cuts to the rim.
Highlighting the contrast in styles, Mt. Juliet hit just three 3-pointers while Cornerstone’s Benjamin Harwood hit seven from long range. He finished with 31 points while Paul Byrnes totaled 24.
Jordan Hooper led Mt. Juliet Church of God with 35 points while Director of Youth Services Zac Anderson added 24.
The regular season will end this coming Saturday with Week 6 games, with the league tournament to follow.
This week’s games1 p.m. Bethlehem vs. MJ Church of God
2 p.m. Providence vs. The Journey White
3 p.m. Generation Changers vs. The Journey Blue
4 p.m. Pickett Rucker vs. Cornerstone
5 p.m. Maple Hill vs. The Rising
6 p.m. St. Frances vs. The Redeemed
Bethlehem Church of Christ|4-1
Mt. Juliet Church of God|3-2
Maple Hill Church of Christ|0-5
