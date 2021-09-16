Week 5 games

FRIDAY

Coffee County at LEBANON

Hunters Lane at WILSON CENTRAL

WATERTOWN at Whites Creek

King’s Academy at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.

MT. JULIET at White County

GREEN HILL at Hillsboro

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

