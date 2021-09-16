Week 5 games
FRIDAY
Coffee County at LEBANON
Hunters Lane at WILSON CENTRAL
WATERTOWN at Whites Creek
King’s Academy at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.
MT. JULIET at White County
GREEN HILL at Hillsboro
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
