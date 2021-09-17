Coffee County 14

LEBANON 28

Hunters Lane 20

WILSON CENTRAL 49

WATERTOWN 38

Whites Creek 8

King’s Academy 28

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 21

MT. JULIET 44

White County 32

GREEN HILL 21

Hillsboro 20

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 6

Franklin Grace Christian 40

