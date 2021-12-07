Week 6 Blue League basketball results from games played last Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 27, Carroll-Oakland 1
Jewel Frederick finished with 15 points for Coles Ferry while Kyleeyah Jennings added eight and Caroline Cushing four.
Savannah Plumlee put in Carroll-Oakland’s lone free throw.
Ansleigh Gray, Harper Hall and Layla Porter each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 25, Jones Brummett 2
Chanel Spencer scored 12 points for Sam Houston while Tenley Davis dropped in seven, Brylee BVowews four and Haidyn Burnley two.
Ellison Smith scored both Jones Brummett points.
Castle Heights 26, Byars Dowdy 2
Amirah Christman collected 10 points for Castle Heights while Kaydence Manning scored six and Paisley Douglas, Bailey Katz and Raeylynn Ashley two each.
Jatehya Neuble notched both Byars Dowdy points.
Toni Ann Calvetti scored six points in the fifth period for Castle Heights.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 21, Carroll-Oakland 12
Marsxavier Anglin scored seven points and Eli Spurlock six for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak and Easten Thompson each tossed in three and Chad Thomas Lanning two.
Micah Strickland finished with four points for Carroll-Oakland while Maverick Jones threw in three, Micah Logue and Mark Scott two each and Tyler Brownlee a free throw,.
Jackson Thompson scored two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Jones Brummett 26, Sam Houston 8
Jayden Gallardo tossed in 12 points for Jones Brummett while Tyler Auth finished with five, Eli Deffendall four, Caleb Reed three and Jaiden Goldsmith two.
Bo Davis dropped in five points for Sam Houston while Dax Henson had two and Jeremy Manier a free throw.
Liam Williams and Jacob Withers scored two points apiece in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett while Ben Beasley and Felipe Moreno matched those numbers for Sam Houston.
Byars Dowdy 20, Castle Heights 8
Braylenn Higgs had four points for Byars Dowdy while Bryson Brown, Noah Carter and William Hall each had two.
Tristin Benuamen and Bennett Gordon each finished with four points for Castle Heights.
Bryce Raisner and Jayden Steel each scored two points in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
