Results from last Saturday’s Week 7 Blue League basketball games played at Carroll-Oakland:
GIRLS Coles Ferry 25, Byars Dowdy 2Jewel Frederick finished with 12 points for Coles Ferry while Layla Porter finished with four, Harmony Atchley and Lauren Douglas two each and Kyleeyah Jennings a free throw.
Harper Kamer collected both Byars Dowdy points.
Sam Houston 24, Castle Heights 9Tenley Davis tossed in 12 points for Sam Houston while Brylee Bowers and Chanel Spencer each scored three, Venus Campos two and Jada James a free throw.
Amirah Christman collected all nine Castle Heights points.
James scored both fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oakland 21, Jones Brummett 9Savannah Plumlee poured in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Lizzy Johnson finished with four, Brinley Holcomb three and Paisleigh Guy two.
Ellison Smith scored six points and Ja’Niyah Reed three for Jones Brummett.
BOYS Coles Ferry 38, Byars Dowdy 8
Marxavier Anglin, Tate McPeak and Eli Spurlock each scored seven points and Elijah Lockhart six for Coles Ferry.
Chad Thomas Lanning finished with four points, Brayden Davis three and Austin Burgess and Easten Thompson two apiece.
Braylen Higgs and Jaronta Rayner split Byars Dowdy’s scoring with four points apiece.
Major Anglin and Kaleb Kumar tossed in two fifth-period points apiece for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 19, Castle Heights 17
Aiden Horne threw in 13 points and Bo Davis the other four for Sam Houston.
Bennett Gordon scored seven points for Castle Heights while Tristin Benuamen and Jayden Steel each finished with four and Jace Wilson two.
Carroll-Oakland 25, Jones Brummett 18
Micah Logue scored seven for Carroll-Oakland while Tyler Brownlee, Trenton Haynes and Maverick Jones each finished with four and Jackson Holcomb, Jaquez Leeky and Mark Scott two each.
Tyler Auth notched nine points for Jones Brummett while Jayden Gallardo scored seven and Caleb Reed two.
