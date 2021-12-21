Results of Week 8 Blue League basketball games played last Saturday at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School:
GIRLS Coles Ferry 34, Castle Heights 10Jewel Frederick fired in 20 points and Caroline Cushing 10 for Coles Ferry while Kyleeyah Jennings finished with four.
Amirah Christman and Bailey Katz each collected four points and Quinn Welser two for Castle Heights.
Lauren Wilson tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights while Harper Hall hit a free throw for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 28, Carroll-Oakland 5
Chanel Spencer scored 16 points for Sam Houston while Tenley Davis added eight and Haidyn Burnley and Jada James two each.
Savanah Plumlee put in four points and Lizzy Johnson a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
James scored two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Jones Brummett 12, Byars Dowdy 10
Ellison Smith scored eight points and Sloane Greer and Ja’Niya Reed two each for Jones Brummett.
Jatehya Neuble notched eight points and Caela-Marie Wicks two for Byars Dowdy.
Greer scored four points in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett, a total matched by Byars Dowdy’s Layken Frazier.
BOYS Coles Ferry 29, Castle Heights 7Marxavier Anglin tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak and Eli Spurlock each scored six, Elijah Lockhart three and Easten Thompson two.
Bennett Gordon finished with five points and Connor Ryan two for Castle Heights.
Braylon Steverson scored two in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 25, Sam Houston 7Micah Logue scored seven points and Tyler Brownlee, Maverick Jones and Micah Strickland five each for Carroll-Oakland while Jackson Holcomb and Jaquez Keely connected on a free throw apiece.
Trey Binkley, Latham Carter and Bo Davis each dropped in two points and Lincoln Rucker a free throw for Sam Houston.
Kaden Trice tossed in four points in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland while Evan Niemi countered with three for Sam Houston.
Game rescheduled
Jones Brummett’s game with Byars Dowdy was not played and will be rescheduled for after the holiday break.
