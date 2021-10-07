FRIDAY
MT. JULIET at LEBANON
WILSON CENTRAL at Station Camp
Harpeth at WATERTOWN
Hunters Lane at GREEN HILL
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Sale Creek
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. CDT
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 3:34 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.