Week 5 results from Blue League games played last Saturday at Winfree Bryant:
GIRLS
Castle Heights 32, Tuckers Crossroads 4
Naleiya Withrow Walker led the Lady Knights with 18 points while Abby Stem and Lucia Wilson each finished with four and Raelynn Ashley, Jameice Keely and Labbrieon Kirkendoll each collected two.
Stem scored four points and Keely two in the fifth quarter. Teagan Andrews and Madison Granstaff countered with two each for Tuckers Crossroads.
Byars Dowdy 22, Carroll-Oakland 21, overtime
Aryanna McCarver and La'Niyah Owens each scored eight points or Byars Dowdy while Amelia Friedhof and Emma Tillman totaled two apiece and Lorena Lund and Kieara Rutland a free throw each.
Kailynn Thompson totaled 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Adrianna Powers and Emily Taylor each finished with four, Emma Knight two and Analeigh Gipson a free throw.
Sam Houston 24, Coles Ferry 6
Brooklyn Evert notched nine points for Sam Houston while Hadley Hays scored seven, Aniya Gray four and Cami Dockins and Audrey Jones two each.
Caroline Coffee threw in three points, Kyleeyah Jennings two and Marlie Beaty a free throw for Coles Ferry.
BOYS
Castle Heights 23, Tuckers Crossroads 1
Kaleb Stem knocked down nine points for the Knights while Omari Carter finished with five, Titus O'Neil four, Brayden Hayes and Jason Singleton two apiece and Niken Walker a free throw.
Urijah Dodge dropped in Tuckers Crossroads' free throw.
Kaden Goodloe and Amari Howard each had five points and Caleb Jones two in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
Byars Dowdy 32, Carroll-Oakland 30
Jayden Bailey threw in 13 points for Byars Dowdy while Zion Seay scored eight, Karsen Rigsby five, Jaden Stafford four and Braylen Higgs and David Vasquez a free throw each.
Jarius Keeley fired in 14 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jack Anderson scored seven, Brody Johnson five and Hunter Grissim and Josh Miller two each.
Micah Sticklin finished with four points and Mark Scott two in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland. Rigsby countered with four for Byars Dowdy.
Sam Houston 30, Coles Ferry 16
Amaure Manier scored 16 points for Sam Houston while Zaiden Humes-Reese racked up six, Xavier Neuble and Gyun Ezeta three each and Jack Beasley two.
Carter McPeak and Elliott Greer each scored six for Coles Ferry while Latoris Bond and Samuel Robertson each tossed in two.
Neuble notched four points and Beasley and Noah Murphy two each in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston. Chad Thomas Lanning fired in four points while Avery Davis and Jacob Hawn each had two for Coles Ferry.
