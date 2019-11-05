Results from last Saturday's Blue League games played at Winfree Bryant:
GIRLS
Sam Houston 17, Castle Heights 11
Brooklyn Every led Sam Houston with eight points while Aniya Gray finished with four, Hadley Hays three and Harper Haskins two.
Naleiya Withrow Walker notched nine points and Abby Stem two for Castle Heights.
Coles Ferry 18, Byars Dowdy 9
Caroline Coffee collected 10 points for Coles Ferry while Reagan Schmitz finished with five, Marlie Beaty two and Ahmyre Allen a free throw.
Kiaya Seats scored four points, La'Niyah Owens three and Aryanna McCarver two for Byars Dowdy.
Madison Craighead, Caroline Cushing and Sadie Mosley each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Emma Tillman countered with a pair for Byars Dowdy.
Carroll-Oakland 24, Tuckers Crossroads 0
Kailynn Templeton scored 16 points for Carroll-Oakland while Emily Taylor tossed in six and Izzy Haynes two.
Colleena Ralston racked up five fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads while Analeigh Gipson countered with two for Carroll-Oakland.
BOYS
Castle Heights 24, Sam Houston 23, overtime
Omari Carter collected 10 points for Castle Heights while Jason Singleton and Niken Walker each finished with five and Barrett Rozell four.
Amaure Manier totaled 10 points for Sam Houston while Gyan Ezeta finished with four, Noah Murphy three and Kash Lindsey, Xavier Neuble and Andrew Rojas Vallego two apiece.
Jack Beasley scored a fifth-quarter free throw for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 32, Byars Dowdy 16
Ja'Quarion Keeley collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Elliott Greer scored six; Carter McPeak, Samuel Robertson and Jazton Wilson four each and Latoris Bond, Landon Bucy and Xavier Dowell two apiece.
Zion Seay scored eight points for Byars Dowdy while Carson Thomas and David Vasquez each threw in three and Jayden Bailey two.
Carroll-Oakland 31, Tuckers Crossroads 2
Jarius Keeley totaled 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jamie Adams, Jase Atwood, Hunter Grissim and Brady Johnson each finished with four, Josh Miller two and Cooper Smallwood a free throw.
Carlos Shannon scored both Tuckers Crossroads points.
Collin Plumlee and Micah Striklin each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland. Trey Patino put in two and Jamison Watson a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.