Week 7 results from Blue League games played last Saturday at Carroll-Oakland:
GIRLSSam Houston 20, Castle Heights 10
Brooklyn Evert and Aniyah Gray each scored six points for Sam Houston while Cami Dockins and Hadley Hays had four apiece.
Naleiya Withrow Walker scored six for Castle Heights while Labbrieon Kirkendoll and Abby Stem tossed in two apiece.
Coles Ferry 13,Byars Dowdy 6
Caroline Coffee collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Marlie Beaty finished with four and Mikayla Brown a free throw.
Aryanna McCarver fired in four points and La'Niyah Owens two for Byars Dowdy.
Madison Craighead, Amiyah Hodge and Sadie Mosley each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 26, Tuckers Crossroads 2
Emily Taylor tossed in eight points for Carroll-Oakland while Kailynn Templeton scored six, Caroline Pope and Sage Powers four each and Analeigh Gipson and Adrianna Powers two apiece.
Nora Rogers scored both Tuckers Crossroads points.
She also scored two fifth-period points.
BOYSSam Houston 31,Castle Heights 22
Gyan Ezeta notched nine points for Sam Houston while Amaure Manier managed eight, Zaiden Humes-Reesse four, Noah Murphy three; Turner Davis, Xavier Neuble and Andrew Rojas Vallego two apiece and Kash Lindsey a free throw.
Omari Carter collected 12 points for Castle Heights while Kaleb Stem scored five, Barrett Rozell and Jason Singleton two apiece and Kaden Goodloe a free throw.
Turner Davis dropped in four fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Niken Walker countered with two for Castle Heights.
Coles Ferry 34, Byars Dowdy 31, OT
Elliott Greer and Jaquarion Keeley each collected 10 points for Coles Ferry while Latoris Bond scored six, Carter McPeak four and Markhail Anglin and Xavier Dowell two apiece.
Zion Seay scored 12 points and Jayden Bailey 11 for Byars Dowdy while David Vasquez and Karsen Rigsby each finished with four.
Jacob Hawn and Payton Webb each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Bennett Mitterholzer hit a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
Carroll-Oakland 38, Tuckers Crossroads 4
Jarius Keeley threw in 13 points for Carroll-Oakland while Eli Moore scored seven, Jase Atwood and Jamie Adams four each, Jack Anderson and Brody Johnson three apiece and Josh Miller and Cooper Smallwood two each.
Ridge Means scored all four Tuckers Crossroads points.
Parker Ezell, Mark Scott and Micah Stricklin each scored two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.