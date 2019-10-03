Week 7 features key games in playoff chase

There aren't any big rival games. No homecomings. Mt. Juliet Christian won't even play for the second straight week. So what does Week 7 offer?
A lot of key region games which one month from today will have a big bearing on where or even if a team will be playing Nov. 8.
Incidentally, with fall break here (for Friendship Christian the next two weeks) and next week for Wilson County Schools, only Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Mt. Juliet Christian will play in Week 8 with the other three enjoying their bye.
"If we can make it to Friday night at 11 o'clock, I think we'll all be happy," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said.
Mt. Juliet at Rossview (Thursday)
The Golden Bears will get an early start to fall break when they welcome Region 4-6A challenger Rossview to Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex. In fact, it will be the first of back-to-back Thursday games for Mt. Juliet, which usually plays at least one game before Friday each season, usually around the start of fall break.
"With fall break, you want to give a chance for the students to be there," Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. "A lot of times, when you have fall break and the game is on Friday, a lot of times the students are already gone."
As for the game itself, while Mt. Juliet is at its customary perch atop the region standings, the Hawks are in a four-team logjam for second place at 1-1, 4-2 overall. Rossview, with a Week 3 loss to Wilson Central, is coming off a 39-10 defeat of Dickson County last week.
"Rossview's got to be looking at this game not only win the game, they tie us and have a game in hand, said Perry, whose Bears already have tiebreakers over Lebanon and Wilson Central. "We generally root for the people we beat because we own the tiebreakers."
Perry said generally he sets three goals for each season: 1. Make the playoffs. 2. Host a playoff game. 3. Win the region.
"If we win this week, it goes a long way to checking off two of the three boxes," Perry said.
Perry said the Hawks are a lot like the Golden Bears.
"They're a lot like us in they graduated a lot of people in the last class and they're starting a lot of new people," Perry said. "They've won three in a row and four of their last five. You can throw the Clarksville loss out. They don't love each other. They are a rivalry game."
Perry said Rossview's offense revolves around slot receiver Devonte Holmes and quarterback Gabe Siebert, who transferred from Northwest.
"(Holmes) is one of those guys they get the ball to in space," Perry said. "He can hit home runs ... and they use him as a kick- and punt-returner where he's very dangerous.
"We played Northwest last year. Apparently (Siebert) is a bigtime baseball player as well with several offers. He does a really good job, good sense in the pocket, can run the ball when he needs to. They're getting the ball out quicker.
Rossview runs a 4-2-5 or 4-4 defense.
"Well coached," Perry said of the Hawks' defense. "They're making teams punt the ball. Their scoring defense has been really good."
Lebanon at Station Camp
The Blue Devils are one of the four 1-1 teams in Region 4-6A trying to keep pace with Mt. Juliet. Station Camp appears to be in rebuilding mode at 0-6. But at 0-2 in the region, the Bison are a win from getting right back into the thick of the playoff race.
"They are a dangerous football team for sure," Gentry said of the Bison.
Gentry, whose Blue Devils are 3-3 for the season, said Station Camp is clearly better on one side of the ball.
"To me, they are a pretty good offensive football team," Gentry said. "They got a quarterback (Max Barnett) who can run around and throw it. They have a tailback (Terry Bradley) who reminds me of (Lebanon's) De'Quantay Shannon. He makes a lot of plays.
"They are very young on defense and that has been their main inconsistency. I expect to be able to hopefully score some points and help our defense out."
While Shannon is a sure bet in the backfield, coming off a 247-yard outing last week against Beech, injuries have resulted in a revolving door at quarterback, where senior Breeze Copas sat out the Beech game with an injured non-throwing shoulder.
"We are planning on (Copas) playing, but we are also getting Eli Clemmons (who threw a touchdown pass last week) ready to play and also working on some wildcat plays for De'Quantay," Gentry said.
Wilson Central at Hendersonville
Two of the 1-1 teams are the Wildcats and Commandos, who will loosen the logjam somewhat this week.
"It's going to be a huge game," Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. "You're going to look back at what this game did and it's going to help propel you or it's going to make you fight that much harder. Both teams have a lot at stake. They need a win. We need a win.
"It's going to be a good football game."
Wilson Central has lost two straight to fall to 4-2 while Hendersonville is just the opposite at 2-1. The Commandos are coming off a 31-24 loss to Independence last Friday. A week prior, a missed extra point was the difference in a 21-20 loss at Lebanon.
"They're a lot better than what their record says," Dedman said. "You take away three or four plays and they have at least two more wins on their schedule."
Hendersonville has historically been a wing-T offense. The Commandos still are, but are more than that now.
"They have a lot of option game, probably more option than in the past," Dedman said. "Spread, they get the ball to their athletes in space. They do a good job of spreading the ball around.
Hendersonville runs a 3-2 or 3-4 defense.
"Defensive line, they run to the ball real well," Dedman said. "Linebackers do a good job of reading and filling in the alleys. Safeties do a good job of reading and filling in the spots they need to be in."
Watertown at Westmoreland
The Purple Tigers beat Trousdale County four weeks ago. The Eagles lost to the Yellow Jackets two weeks ago. Now, Watertown has a chance to put more space between itself and Westmoreland while keeping ahead of the charging Yellow Jackets. But a Westmoreland win would muddy up the Region 4-2A race.
"It's a big game for both of us," said Watertown coach Gavin Webster, whose Purple Tigers are 2-0 in the region and 5-1 overall. "We need to win it to hold onto the top spot. They want to win it to maybe get in the playoffs and get some leverage to possibly host a playoff game. A critical game for both teams."
Westmoreland is 4-2 for the season and 1-1 in the region. The Eagles are coming off a 21-12 conquest of Clay County last week.
Juliet coach Roger Perry in the 1980s and probably before, the Eagles have been synonymous with the wing-T offense, regardless of who's coaching.
"They're still running wing-T," Webster said. "They may get in shotgun some, but it's still wing-T principles."
Franklin Grace Christian at Friendship Christian
The Lions are new to Friendship's schedule, having moved to Division II just this year as the process of dividing public and private schools for postseason competition was completed. Commander coach John McNeal said he doesn't know much about them, never having been on the field with them.
"From what we've seen on film, they throw it around," McNeal said of the Lions, coached by former Titans quarterback Rusty Smith. "I think it was two years ago, they did real well in the playoffs when they were in Division I. But they're real young right now.
Grace is on the bottom of the East Region at 0-6, coming off a 38-34 loss to fellow newcomer Bell Buckle Webb last week. Friendship is on top at 4-0 in the region, 4-2 for the season, after taking sole possession of first place following a 42-7 win at King's Academy. That domination, especially on defense, against high-scoring TKA shocked McNeal.
"It was a more complete game than what we've had and that came after a great week of practice," McNeal said. "It was one of the better ones we've had this year.
"We held them under 100 yards, and if you'd tole me that, you'd have taken my house."
Friendship had a major adjustment to make with the broken leg sustained by starting quarterback Camden Hayslip during the jamboree. Running back Justin Seagraves, who had taken snaps in the wildcat in previous season, had to take over and learn on the fly.
"Justin's done a great job back there," McNeal said. "We were throwing the ball a lot more in the preseason. We threw it four times (actually four) last week, but we were (3-of-4).
"People are playing up on us to stop the run and that gives us an opportunity for some easy throws."
