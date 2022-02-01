Cumberland baseball has changed its trip this weekend from heading down to Mobile, Ala., to a shorter trip to take on the defending NAIA national champion Georgia Gwinnett.
Cumberland was originally slated to take on the University of Mobile and Midway in double headers on Friday and Saturday, but now is taking on the top-ranked Grizzlies in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Friday's game will start at 3 p.m. CST and is set for nine innings while Saturday's doubleheader will start at noon.
Georgia Gwinnett will have a live stream of each game and Randy Sallis will be on the call for audio only on WCOR AM 1490 on Friday and WANT FM 98.9 Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.