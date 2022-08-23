Weekly-to-Montgomery power Friendship past Trousdale

HARTSVILLE — Garrett Weekly connected with Brock Montgomery for three touchdown passes to lead Friendship Chrisitan to a 40-12 win over rival Trousdale County last Friday night on the Creekbank.
The Commanders’ defense held Trousdale to 64 total yards in the first half.
After forcing the Yellow Jackets to punt on their opening possession, the Commanders wasted no time in getting on the board. On their third offensive play, Weekly rolled left but a Trousdale defender forced him to turn back and roll to the right. When he did, Montgomery got behind the Yellow Jacket defense and caught the pass in stride for a 58-yard touchdown.
On the next Trousdale possession, Yellow Jacket quarterback Kobyn Calhoun’s option pitch was misplayed by running back Brian Banks, and Tylor Smiley recovered the fumble.
The Commanders again only needed three plays to increase their lead to 14-0. Weekly kept the ball on the option read and ran into the end zone from 15 yards.
After forcing another punt, Chase Eakes returned the punt to the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-four, the Commanders called timeout. On the next play, Weekly hooked up with Montgomery, who caught the pass at the 2-yard line and reached the ball across the end zone before stepping out of bounds, increasing the lead to 21-0.
The Yellow Jackets would find some success on their next possession. With the help of a couple of offside penalties against the Commanders, they drove to the Friendship 39-yard line. However, after rushing attempts that produced negative yardage and a penalty, they were forced to punt.
Two plays later, Weekly hit Montgomery on a slant pass, and he outran the entire Yellow Jackets defense for his third touchdown of the game, increasing the lead to 28-0.
After the teams traded punts, the Yellow Jackets were backed up against their own goal line. On the first play, Calhoun fumbled the snap and J.J Preneau recovered for the Commanders at the 1-yard line.
Tyson Wolcott scored on the next play. However there was a penalty for excessive celebration which backed the extra point attempt back 15 yards. Landon Williams was wide left, which left the score at 34-0 at the half.
The second half started like the first, except the teams were reversed. The Yellow Jackets stopped the Commanders on their opening drive. They then drove deep into Friendship territory on a 41-yard gain by Banks. On fourth down Calhoun lofted a pass into the end zone where Banks reeled it in for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, cutting the score to 34-6.
The Yellow Jackets continued the momentum, forcing another Commander punt. Two plays later Calhoun scrambled right, then cut left and raced 68 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed again, leaving the score at 34-12.
The Commanders answered right back as Wolcott scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 39 yards. However, he was flagged for excessive celebration, and the Commander sidelines thought the touchdown was being called back. So when Walcott gained 15-yards on the next play, they thought it was a first down, but it was the two-point conversion attempt that was unsuccessful.
Both teams then played backups for the remainder of the game, leaving the final score at 40-12. Friendship opens at home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Mt. Juliet Christian at Pirtle Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.