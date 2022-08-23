Weekly-to-Montgomery power Friendship past Trousdale

In addition to his three touchdown passes to Brock Montgomery, Friendship Christian’s Garrett Weekly scores on this 15-yard first-quarter run.

 MARK PRESLEY • The Hartsville Vidette

HARTSVILLE — Garrett Weekly connected with Brock Montgomery for three touchdown passes to lead Friendship Chrisitan to a 40-12 win over rival Trousdale County last Friday night on the Creekbank.

The Commanders’ defense held Trousdale to 64 total yards in the first half.

