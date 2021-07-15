NASHVILLE — Tickets for WeGo public transit’s special event train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the Aug. 8 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are now on sale.
The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 1 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 1:08 p.m., Martha at 1:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 1:25 p.m., Hermitage at 1:35 p.m., Donelson at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 2 p.m.
The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30. The return train to Lebanon leaves 45 minutes after the conclusion of the 80-lap event.
An allotment of 390 tickets is available to the general public.
Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase through ticketsnashville.com with a credit card. Tickets will not be for sale on the platforms. Parking is free at all of the outlying stations. Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.
Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.
Children 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Children age 5 and older will need a ticket. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes are not accepted on the Grand Prix train.
