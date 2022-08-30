West’s three TDs, 143 yards leads Watertown past Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE — Both the Watertown High Purple Tigers and Gordonsville High Tigers entered their Week 2 clash looking to break into the win column after falling to Fayetteville and Smith County, respectively, in their season openers.
The Purple Tigers spoiled the home opener for Big Blue at Turney Ford Field as they came away with a 28-13 victory to improve to 1-1 on the young season.
Watertown had scoring bursts in the second and third quarters, including two touchdowns in less than 20 seconds of game play during the second frame.
Kaiden (KK) West led the Watertown offensive attack with all three of their offensive touchdowns along with 143 yards on 27 carries. As a unit, the Purple Tigers relied exclusively on their rushing attack — racking up 248 yards on 53 attempts. Kwame Seay followed with 35 yards on 11 carries while Garner Creswell had 25 yards on three carries. Kaden Carter posted 22 yards on seven attempts. Marcus Reynolds tallied 13 yards on three rushes while Noah Clemmons had two runs for 10 yards.
“Kaiden played an outstanding game tonight,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “He is a big part of our offense. We feel like he is a good runner and we have two or three running backs that we can put in and give the ball to — and keep defenses off balance.
“He did not have a great game last week but he hung in there tough this week and took a lot of coaching. He came out here tonight and proved he deserved to be back there.”
Matthew Albritton led Gordonsville’s passing attack as the senior went 6-for-17 with a touchdown pass, two interceptions and 83 yards. Sophomore receiver Dalton Hancock led the receiving corps for Big Blue with 53 yards on two receptions including a 26 yard touchdown. On the ground, senior Bryson Greer led the hosts with 80 yards on 11 rushes with a one yard touchdown rush.
The Purple Tigers’ defense held Gordonsville to 95 rushing yards on 22 attempts. The unit also forced three turnovers with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“Coach (Josh) Hackett does a great job with our defense,” Webster said. “Guys were flying around the ball and that is one thing we preach. We want to see 11 purple and white jerseys around the football. They take it to heart and they do not want to give up any points. That has become a staple for us — we are very good defensively. I am very proud of them.”
After a defense-controlled first period that included six empty possessions, Watertown opened the game’s scoring as West muscled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown rush with 8:26 remaining in the half. Trey Pack’s conversion kick gave the Purple Tigers a 7-0 advantage after the nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive.
On the first play of Gordonsville’s ensuing possession, senior defender Garner Creswell snagged an interception and sprinted 26 yards to the end zone. Pack’s PAT with 8:07 left in the half gave Watertown a 14-0 lead after posting two touchdowns in 19 seconds.
The two teams both lost fumbles on their first possessions of the second half. Gordonsville capitalized on the Purple Tiger turnover as Bryson Greer gave Big Blue their first score on a 1-yard touchdown rush at the 7:07 mark of the third frame. Gavin Huddleston added the PAT — trimming Watertown’s lead to 14-7.
Watertown returned to its rushing attack on the ensuing drive. After eight consecutive runs, West tallied his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard score capping the nine-play, 67-yard drive. The Purple Tigers extended their lead back to 14 points at 21-7 — with 2:26 remaining in the third following Pack’s PAT.
The Purple Tigers pounced on a Gordonsville fumble during the ensuing kickoff — one of four Big Blue turnovers in the game. The Watertown offense covered 31 yards in four plays as West capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown rush. Pack’s fourth PAT of the night gave the squad a two-possession lead with 8.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter, 28-7.
Gordonsville added a fourth quarter score when Albritton connected with Hancock for a 26-yard touchdown reception with 6:24 remaining. The conversion kick failed resulting in the game’s 28-13 margin.
The Purple Tigers travel to Westmoreland for a Thursday-night tilt — as they open Region 4-2A play against the Eagles. Gordonsville fell to 0-2 and will welcome Oliver Springs in Week 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.