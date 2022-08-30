West’s three TDs, 143 yards leads Watertown past Gordonsville

Watertown quarterback Kaiden (KK) West fights for yardage against Gordonsville defender Kyle Adams.

 RACHEL BENNETT • Carthage Courier

GORDONSVILLE — Both the Watertown High Purple Tigers and Gordonsville High Tigers entered their Week 2 clash looking to break into the win column after falling to Fayetteville and Smith County, respectively, in their season openers.

The Purple Tigers spoiled the home opener for Big Blue at Turney Ford Field as they came away with a 28-13 victory to improve to 1-1 on the young season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.