West Wilson's boys rallied in the third quarter to overtake host Winfree Bryant 42-33 Tuesday night.
In a game of runs, the Aviators led 6-2 following the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime before the Wildcats soared in front 29-25 going into the fourth. Towan Siler scored 14 points and Evan Jordan seven for West Wilson. K.K. West tossed in 12 points and Elijah Shreeve 10 for the Aviators, who will next travel to Gladeville on Monday.
Baird boys beat Carroll-Oakland
Walter J. Baird's boys beat visiting Carroll-Oakland 48-27 Monday night.
The Blue Devils led 9-6 following the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before a 13-5 third period put them up 33-23 as they improved to 4-2.
Christian Frewin fired in 11 of his 13 points in the first half for Baird while Brent Duke dropped in nine points, Easton Spurlock seven, Jordan Jewell and Garrett Oliverfive each, Jeremiah Martinez four, Drew East a three-pointer and Micah Smith two. Carson Fox fired in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Avery Harris and Cash Williams each scored six and Tol Swindell a 3-pointer.
Walter J. Baird will play host to Gladeville tonight following the girls' 6 p.m. game.
West's 26 leads Aviators past Southside
Winfree Bryant's boys blitzed visiting Southside 50-20 Monday night.
K.K. West hadd 26 points to lead the Aviators while Eliah Shreeve scored nine.
Caden Webber's 10 points were tops for Southside. Winfree Bryant led 17-4 following the first quarter, 25-10 at halftime and 41-15 through three.
The Aviators played host to West Wilson on Tuesday night.
Friendship sweeps Providence
Friendship Christian swept visiting Providence Christian 42-26 (girls) and 51-28 (boys) Monday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex. The Lady Commanders led 12-4 following the first quarter, 27-9 at halftime and 35-13 through three as they climbed to 5-4 for the season.
Lily Maggart threw in three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Commanders with 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half. I'Tynashia Bates tossed in 10 points while Jacie Hawks scored six, Liz Maggart and Maddie Parrish two each and Rylee Agee a free throw.
Lauren Lee's 11 points led the Lady Lions.
Providence's boys led 14-11 following the first quarter before Friendship pitched a 10-0 second to go up 21-14 by halftime. The Commanders carried a 35-19 lead into the fourth.
Colby Jones knocked down 19 points and Josh Pippin 12 for Friendship while Noah Major added eight, Landon Williams and Maddox Hallum four each and Mason Hallum and Tate Tidwell two apiece as the Commanders climbed to 8-2 for the season.
Friendship will play host to Merrol Hyde at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sportsplex.
