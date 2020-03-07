West Wilson, MJCA, Baird Park fields damaged by tornado

With spring sports seasons on the eve of opening their 2020 seasons, Tuesday’s pre-dawn tornado has left officials from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy to Wilson County Schools to Lebanon Parks & Recreation in scramble mode to repair facilities and making alternate plans.
Next-door neighbors MJCA and West Wilson Middle School were both hit by the storm. TSSAA high school sport seasons officially open this coming Monday. Some middle school teams have already begun their seasons, though West Wilson’s are on hold for at least a week.
“Everything’s damaged and it will be a work site for the foreseeable future,” said Wilson County Schools health services supervisor Chuck Whitlock, who also serves as the district’s athletic director. “We have skylights (sunlight) in the gym. A lot of damage to the floor. Football, soccer, baseball and softball, we have fences down, dugouts damaged and debris.
“We won’t be able to get kids on them anytime soon… We’ve suspended all athletic activities to give everybody a chance to get their feet under them.”
Wilson County Schools will be on spring break next week. When students and staff return March 16, officials will get together and get the seasons going. While Mt. Juliet Christian’s middle school baseball team used Mt. Juliet League Park for a game Thursday, Whitlock said the Wildcats will more than likely play on the fields used by their rivals.
“We’re looking at using other schools’ fields, partnering with our sister schools because we have a little bit more control,” Whitlock said, noting there will have to be a lot of working out scheduling and other logistics. “The closest school would be Mt. Juliet Middle. Mt. Juliet Middle and Mt. Juliet Have have pledged to help whenever they can.”
MJCA athletic director Paul Christensen said other schools, including some colleges, and organizations have also reached out to his school.
“Our fields are destroyed,” he said. “So we’re going to have to play our opponents either at their places or accept the generosity of places like Donelson Rotary or Mt. Juliet League and piece together a season.
“Trevecca (Nazarene University) has reached out, Cumberland. I don’t have all the answers right now. We’re just trying to get through this week… Soccer is starting to practice at Mundy Park and probably will play some games there.”
One probability is, for district games, playing double headers on the road instead of the usual home-and-home arrangement. In other words, play two games at Friendship Christian rather than one at FCS with the Commanders coming to MJCA once.
“All the schools have been more than kind with us and flexible with us,” said Christensen, whose own office near the MJCA gym has been inaccessible, forcing him to work off of his cellphone. “They’re willing to disrupt their regular seasons to make sure we are (accomodated).”
Like Wilson County Schools, MJCA will be on spring break next week.
One site which is not an option right now is Lebanon’s Baird Park, the city-owned facility took a big hit, forcing the Lebanon Girls Softball Association and Lebanon Youth Baseball to put preparations for their seasons on hold. Officials from the Lions Babe Ruth League, which had played on Charles Eskew Field since 1955, announced last month it was shutting down the league at least for this season due to declining numbers of players.
“Girls’ softball got hit pretty good,” said parks and recreation director William Porter, who, like Christensen, can’t use his office inside the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center (which appears to be relatively undamaged with the possible exception of hail damage to the roof) due to lack of electricity and is working off his cellphone. “Field 9 (home to LYB’s 11-12-year-old division) behind the (former Southside Baptist) Church took a big hit. You got a little bit of damage on some of the other fields.
“Tennis court fences are down… It took the roof off Field 9. Five or six scoreboards are down… All the (LGSA) dugout roofs are jacked up. Bleachers are rolled up like Tootsie Rolls. Some light poles are down, others leaning.
“The place is closed down.”
LYB and LGSA teams had begun practicing last week. Their schedules were scheduled to begin late this month. Right now, everything is on hold until insurance adjustors can inspect the damage and repairs can be made, Porter said. Most of the LYB’s fields, except for Field 9, are in better shape. But Field 9 wouldn’t really be needed until late April/early May as most of its players are on middle school teams until then.
“Girls’ softball will be awhile,” Porter said.
While waiting, Porter and his staff have been working on cleanup.
“We’re out here picking up and doing whatever we can,” said Porter. “We had some trees go down so we’re cutting up some trees.”
While a tornado hitting a residential area at 1 a.m. is bad because most people are sleeping and may not hear alarms or warnings, it was good with sites such as schools and parks, which were be vacant at that hour.
“It it had been on Saturday at 1 o’clock, people would have been practicing right up ‘till the last minute and people would have gotten hurt,” Porter said. “We’re just thankful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.