West Wilson’s Craig wins middle school bowling title

SMYRNA — West Wilson eighth-grader Isaac Craig won the Middle Tennessee Middle School bowling championship by two pins at Smyrna Bowling Center last week.
Craig had an overall pinfall of 406 while defending champion Westyn Griffin had 404. Craig won the first round 224-213. Griffin won the second round 191-182, but Craig had the advantage in overall pinfall.
He defeated Nathan Gibson 179-143 in the semifinals after downing Matteo Quintero 196-181 in the quarterfinals. He knocked off Braydon Street 218-122 in the opening round.
His West Wilson teammate, C.J. McCoy, won the round of 16 over Zachariah McLean 176-171 before falling in the quarterfinals to Ethan Morrow 201-173.
