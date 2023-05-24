West Wilson softball goes 26-0, wins TMSAA state championship

HENDERSONVILLE — West Wilson’s softball team capped a perfect season last Saturday with a 10-7 triumph over Coffee County in the TMSAA finals at Drakes Creek Park.
Jordan Hawkins snapped a 7-7 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning. It was one of 13 hits for the Lady Wildcats, who concluded a 26-0 campaign.
