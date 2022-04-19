WATERTOWN — Westmoreland scored twice in the top of the sixth inning last Friday to edge Watertown 3-2.
The Lady Purple Tigers scored single runs in the first and fifth innings to take one-run leads. Callie Buhler drove in both runs as she had one of Watertown’s six hits. Presley Clark collected two singles.
Gabby Burton pitched the full seven innings for Watertown, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out three. Three errors made just one of Westmoreland’s runs earned.
