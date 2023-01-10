WATERTOWN — Westmoreland’s girls pulled away from Watertown late in the first half last Friday night and went on to a 59-36 win in the District 6-AA opener.
The Lady Eagles led 14-10 at the first-quarter break.
The Lady Purple Tigers pulled to within two points late in the second before Westmoreland opened a 26-18 lead at halftime.
The visitors were up 46-27 going into the fourth as Watertown slipped to 7-8.
Baye Dobbs led four Lady Eagles in double figures with 13 points.
Skylar McMillan hit four 3-pointers and Mallory Cassetty three as they and Anna Creasy each collected 12 points.
Presley Clark connected on three triples as she led the Lady Tigers with nine3 points while Joslyn Lackey added eight, Madison King five; Miranda Nix, Claire Manos, Macie Brelje and Rachel Cromer three each and Jaleigh Robertson two.
Watertown will travel to Smithville to take on DeKalb County at 6 p.m. today.
Bad second quarter sinks Wilson CentralHENDERSONVILLE — A bad second quarter put Wilson Central behind in a 42-29 loss to Hendersonville last Friday.
The teams played to a 9-9 draw in the first quarter before Hendersonville dominated the second period 15-1 to go up 24-10 by halftime. The Lady Wildcats recovered with a 13-7 third quarter to close to within 31-23. The Lady Commandos closed out the contest with an 11-6 fourth.
Kendyle Pickett led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points. Jamey Ricketts racked up two 3-pointers on her way to seven while Kristen Smith scored six and Akeley Thompson three.
Wilson Central will open District 9-4A action at 6 p.m. today at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Green Hill balance blows out Cane RidgeMT. JULIET — Three Lady Hawks scored 12 points last Friday night as Green Hill took down Cane Ridge 57-26.
Aubrey Blankenship, Julia Varpness and Alyssa Potier each put in 12 points for Green Hill. Savannah Kirby added eight, Sullie Gerik four, Ava Heilman three, Chezney Whipker two and Cameron Bryan a free throw as the Lady Hawks improved to 8-9.
The Lady Hawks led 6-2 at the first-quarter break. Cane Ridge didn’t score a field goal until early in the second quarter. The Lady Ravens trailed 19-12 at halftime. Green Hill scored 16 straight, sinking four 3-pointers, to turn a four-point edge into a second-half runaway as the home team led 37-17 going into the fourth period.
Green Hill will host Cookeville at 6 p.m. today to tip off District 9-4A action.
