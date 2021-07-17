Major League Baseball is experiencing a surge in no-hitters.
There have been seven no-hitters thrown this season, tying the modern-era record. Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, Wade Miley, John Means, Spencer Turnbull and Corey Kluber have all tossed a no-hitter while the record-tying seventh no-hitter was a collaboration between Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies and three relievers (Ryan Tepera, Chafin and Craig Kimbrel) who each threw one inning. That list doesn’t even include Madison Bumgarner, who tossed a seven-inning no-hitter during a doubleheader, which doesn’t count in the official ledger.
The record for the most no-hitters thrown in a given year is eight in 1884. The most no-hitters in any modern-era season since 1900 is seven, happening in 1990, 1991, 2012, 2015 and the current 2021 campaign. Leading up to this season we saw a no-hitter once every 1,600 starts. This year it is one out of every 384 starts.
A number of factors are feeding in to the surge of no-hitters but none more than the proliferation of the power pitcher. The average fastball velocity is 93.5 mph this season, the highest since 2002, the first year data is available.
Sliders (84.9 mph) are also at peak velocity, giving hurlers a few options they can toss with some heat.
That, in turn, has pushed the overall strikeout rate from 16% in 2002 to 24% in 2021, almost a 50% increase in two decades. Pitchers are striking out 31% of batters during no-hitters compared to 24% in all other games.
Batters are also more willing to trade contact for power. A better understanding of exit velocity and launch angles has ushered in a major change at the plate in recent years, and hitters are swinging for the fences at the expense of putting the ball in play.
A focus on uppercut swings has batters whiffing on nearly one out of every four fastballs thrown this season (22%). That rate was 19% five years ago and 16% 10 years ago.
When the ball is put in play, optimized defensive positioning helps mitigate the damage. Teams are facing a defensive shift twice per game, on average, the highest rate since 2010, the first year we have data. In 2020 and 2021 combined, batters hit .224 against the shift and .246 against standard alignments.
More strikeouts and better defensive positioning mean fewer hits. Teams are averaging eight hits per game as of Monday morning, the fourth-lowest mark in baseball history, according to Baseball Reference. The other three seasons with fewer hits per game are 1908, 1909 and 1968. As a result, batters across major league baseball are hitting .240. Assuming 33 at-bats per game, the odds of seeing a no-hitter are now less than 1 in 8,000. The chances were 1 in 19,000 in 2019, the last full season of baseball.
The chance for the eighth and record-breaking no-hitter might be a bit more difficult to get since MLB declared it will be enforcing rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances by pitchers as of June 21, with offenders facing suspension. Before the ban, hitters were batting .239 with a .713 OPS. They have batted .246 with a .737 OPS since. Those are only slight upticks to be sure, but pitchers have been complaining that it’s difficult to grip the ball and a recent analysis by The Washington Post showed that spin rates — or the number of revolutions per minute a baseball makes on its way to home plate — have decreased across the league. Higher spin rates, when combined with higher velocities, make pitches more effective and if spin rates decline we will see batters, as a whole, start to improve.
Still, there is half of a season to get at least one more no-hitter on the books and based on the batting average allowed by each pitcher this season it should come as no surprise New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom (8% chance) is the most likely pitcher to produce a no-hitter over the remainder of 2021.
