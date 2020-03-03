Kentucky will be seeded first and Vanderbilt will be seeded last in next week’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.
That much is known, but the league’s 12 other teams do not have their seeds cemented.
The Wildcats earned their 49th SEC regular-season title with Saturday’s 73-66 win over Auburn in Rupp Arena, dropping Bruce Pearl’s Tigers into a tie for second place with LSU.
Kentucky, which experienced a turbulent nonconference schedule that included wins over Michigan State and Louisville but losses to Evansville and Utah, has won eight consecutive games since a 75-66 loss at Auburn on Feb. 1.
“The run that these guys have put together — I come back to the same thing,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said Saturday evening in a news conference. “You’ve got to have five or six guys who can get 25 points in a game, and maybe multiple games. You must do that, because they have to be able to go in that (NCAA) tournament and know, ‘I can do it if I have to.’
“The second thing is that you’ve got to go on a run of games, because to win that thing, you have to win six in a row. If you haven’t won six in a row all year, why would your team believe you can do it? So all the stuff we are going through is good.”
Every SEC team has two league games remaining, and here is where each would be seeded in Nashville going into this week:
1. KENTUCKY (24-5, 14-2): The Wildcats have clinched their sixth regular-season league title in Calipari’s 11 seasons but their first since 2017. Don’t expect them to cruise to the finish, as Kentucky is looking more and more like an NCAA tournament No. 2 seed with an outside shot at a 1.
What’s left: Tennessee on Tuesday; at Florida on Saturday.
2. AUBURN (24-5, 11-5): Pearl’s Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over LSU for the SEC tournament’s second seed, and playing the winner of the potential 7-10 matchup (Texas A&M-Missouri) may be easier than Kentucky having to face the 8-9 winner (Tennessee-Alabama).
The Tigers could be anywhere from the league’s second seed to the fifth, which is where they were last year when they won it.
What’s left: Texas A&M on Wednesday; at Tennessee on Saturday.
3. LSU (20-9, 11-5): Will Wade’s Tigers are locks for the NCAA tourney and appear headed for an 8-9 NCAA matchup. Remember, Wade didn’t coach in the SEC or NCAA tournaments last March.
What’s left: At Arkansas on Wednesday; Georgia on Saturday.
4. MISSISSIPPI STATE (19-10, 10-6): Ben Howland’s Bulldogs are currently the SEC’s best bet as the fifth NCAA selection, but they face a tricky week. Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss by 25 points in their first matchup this season.
What’s left: At South Carolina on Tuesday; Ole Miss on Saturday.
5. FLORIDA (18-11, 10-6): Like LSU, Florida seems destined for an 8-9 pairing in the NCAA tourney.
Right now, however, the Gators are the odd team out as far as getting one of the SEC tournament’s four double byes into Friday’s quarterfinals. Given the unpredictability of this season, nobody would be surprised if Florida went 2-0 or 0-2 this week.
What’s left: At Georgia on Wednesday; Kentucky on Saturday.
6. SOUTH CAROLINA (17-12, 9-7): The Gamecocks are on the outside of the NCAA picture looking in, but sweeping this manageable week and winning an SEC tourney game could change that.
What’s left: Mississippi State on Tuesday; at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
7.TEXAS A&M (14-14, 8-8): Nonconference struggles have given the Aggies no choice but to win the SEC tournament to reach the 68-team NCAA field.
What’s left: At Auburn on Wednesday; Arkansas on Saturday.
8. TENNESSEE (16-13, 8-8): The Vols ended any chance of having to play on the SEC tournament’s opening day with Saturday’s win over Florida. Mississippi State’s win at Mizzou, however, ended Tennessee’s slim hopes of getting a double bye.
What’s left: At Kentucky on Tuesday; Auburn on Saturday.
9. ALABAMA (16-13, 8-8): The Crimson Tide are 40th in the NET rankings and need to sweep this week to get back into the NCAA conversation. They need John Petty back, too.
What’s left: Vanderbilt on Tuesday; at Missouri on Saturday.
10. MISSOURI (14-15, 6-10): Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers hold the tiebreaker over Arkansas, which could keep them from having to play on opening night.
What’s left: At Ole Miss on Wednesday; Alabama on Saturday.
11. ARKANSAS (18-11, 6-10): The Razorbacks have a win at Indiana and a NET ranking of 46th, but it’s hard to imagine a team with a losing SEC record getting an NCAA at-large bid (even though Isaiah Joe did miss time).
What’s left: LSU on Wednesday; at Texas A&M on Saturday.
12. OLE MISS (14-15, 5-11): The Rebels can avoid opening night with two wins and some help.
What’s left: Missouri on Wednesday; at Mississippi State on Saturday.
13. GEORGIA (15-14, 5-11): Tom Crean’s Bulldogs can avoid opening night with two wins and some help, which would include finishing ahead of Ole Miss.
What’s left: Florida on Wednesday; at LSU on Saturday.
14. VANDERBILT (9-20, 1-15): The Commodores are 1-33 in SEC games the past two seasons, having already set a league record for losses over a two-year stretch. What’s left: At Alabama on Tuesday; South Carolina on Saturday.
