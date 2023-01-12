High school football players not involved in other sports are getting back in the weight rooms for their offseason programs.
At Green Hill and Wilson Central, their head coaches are busy getting their coordinators and position coaches on board with a few months remaining before spring practice.
The pipeline from Green Hill to Central, which saw Hawks offensive coordinator Ben Kuhnbecome the Wildcats’ head coach earlier this offseason, is busy in the opposite lane as WCHS offensive coordinator Traye Aric and offensive assistant Zac White transition to the Hill where they will be reunited with head coach Josh Crouch, a Central defensive coordinator about a decade ago.
White, the offensive coordinator at Central before moving to his alma mater Mt. Juliet for a six-year stay as the Golden Bears’ play caller through the 2021 season, will be co-OC with Jeb Jones, who has also been promoted to associate head coach. White will call plays and serve as strength coach (a first at GHHS where Crouch had been in charge of the weight room since the school’s 2020 opening) while Aric — who has head coaching experience at Wilson Central, Beech and Portland — will coach tight ends.
Crouch also announced the promotion of Nate O’Kelley from the freshman staff to running backs coach.
Back at Wilson Central, Kuhn has announced the hiring of Matthew Juby from Green Hill as the quarterbacks coach, which opened a spot on the GHHS faculty for Aric. Billy Coleman was announced yesterday morning as the defensive coordinator. Caleb Boy was earlier named as a defensive assistant.
WCHS track coach Daniel Booher is returning to football as wide receivers coach and will help with speed development, it was announced Wednesday. He had previously been on the football staff under former coach Brad Dedman.
Mt. Juliet’s Grah named Assistant Coach of the Year
Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry has long raved about his strength coach, Curtis Grah.
Now, the rest of the state’s coaches are acknowledging Grah as well, as the Tennessee Football Coaches Association has named him Class 5A Assistant Coach of the Year.
The TnFCA also named its all-state teams. In addition to Grah, a couple of Golden Bear players were named to the team — offensive lineman Ayden Bussell and defensive back Osize Daniyan. Both were also named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association last week.
Three Lebanon Blue Devils made the 6A all-state team — wide receiver/tight end Anthony Crowell, offensive lineman Aiden Donald and defensive lineman Brison Jackson.
