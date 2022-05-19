WATERTOWN — At a school long noted for its love of football, Watertown’s baseball team scored a third-inning “touchdown” and Alec Whitlock kept Sequatchie County out of the end zone in a 10-0 run-rule victory in the Region 3-2A tournament opener Monday night.
Leading 1-0 going into the third, 11 Purple Tigers came to the plate and seven crossed it on five hits, two errors and a passed ball.
“We just try to put pressure on the other team,” Watertown coach Mark Purvis said. “We swung the bat well tonight. Their guy (Baron Cribbs) looked good in the first inning. We made some adjustments and the kids put the ball in play, hit some balls hard and made them make a few mistakes (six errors).”
That was more than enough for Whitlock to keep the Indians at bay as the senior right-hander allowed one hit and no walks while striking out eight and hitting three.
He survived a bases-loaded jam in the first inning when the Indians got their only hit and loaded the bases before striking out twice.
“He settled in,” Purvis said of Whitlock. “It usually seems like the first inning, if you don’t get to him then, he’s usually fine after that. We just got to eliminate the hit batters and things like that. But he doesn’t get hit hard. He just has to eliminate the free base runners.”
Watertown improved to 23-9 going into last night’s region final against visiting York Institute with the winner hosting a sectional tomorrow while the loser goes on the road. Marion County and Loudon will come out of Region 2.
Lance Fripp drove on two runs on two doubles while Kaden Seay also doubled twice for the Tigers, the latter of which drove in the walk-off winner in the fifth for the 10-run margin. Whitlock, Kaden Seay and Mason Murrell each singled twice as Watertown finished with 10 hits.
A year after making that magical first-time run to the state tournament and with eight seniors, expectations were higher going into this season.
“You want those expectations,” said Purvis, who oversaw a perennial state tournament contender at Mt. Juliet. “Most of these kids played a lot last year… They want to get back. They want to have another chance.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries, slowed us down. We didn’t play well the middle of the year. But now we’re starting to play pretty good baseball.”
One of the injuries is to Brayden Cousino. The starting shortstop and leadoff hitter last year, he broke his foot playing quarterback in last November’s state quarterfinal loss to Trousdale County. But his problems didn’t end when his foot healed.
“When they checked (his foot), they found he had a broken bone in his hand,” Purvis said. “It wasn’t healing right so he had to have surgery on that, and that’s what’s limiting him. His foot was fine, but it was his hand that got him. He got back full (playing second base but not batting) about a week or so ago. We’re still trying to get his swing where it needs to be. But he’s a guy we need to have on the field defensively.”
Hunley hurls Mt. Juliet to 5-4A final, sectional
MT. JULIET — Tyler Vestal scored one run and drove in the other Monday night which was just enough for Austin Hunley to pitch Mt. Juliet to the inaugural Region 5-4A championship game and sectional with a 2-1 win over Beech.
Vestal scored on Anthony Buckland’s safety squeeze in the third inning and singled in Joey Losurdo in the fourth.
Hunley scattered three hits and no walks while striking out 14 in a complete seven innings. Beech scored in the sixth.
Mt. Juliet finished with five hits as the Golden Bears improved to 28-9-1 going into last night’s region final at Hendersonville.
If the Bears won last night, they will host a sectional on Friday, probably at 7 p.m.
If they lost, they will go on the road with Ravenwood and Centennial coming out of Region 6.
Hendersonville ousts Lebanon 8-1HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville broke a tie in the third inning and the Commandos built on the lead in eliminating Lebanon from the inaugural Region 5-4A tournament 8-1 Monday night at Drakes Creek Park.
The Commandos scored on a first-inning error. An RBI single by Jackson Lea brought the Blue Devils into a 1-1 tie in the second.
But Hendersonville scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings as the Commandos collected eight hits and advanced to last night’s final against Mt. Juliet at Drakes Creek.
The winner will host a sectional tomorrow while the loser goes on the road. Ravenwood and Centennial are coming out of Region 6.
Bryce Fuller pitched the first 22/3 innings to take the loss as he allowed three runs on four hits.
Lebanon finished with four hits as the Blue Devils, in the regional for the first time since 2009, finished a 19-20 season.
