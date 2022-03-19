HARTSVILLE — Watertown completed a two-game season-opening series sweep of Trousdale County, edging the Yellow Jackets 3-1 Wednesday.
Unlike Tuesday’s 10-0 Purple Tiger trouncing, the teams swapped first-inning runs and stayed tied until the Tigers pushed single scores across in the fifth and seventh.
Alec Whitlock outdueled Brayden Gooch in matching complete-game performances. Whitlock allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight Yellow Jackets. Gooch surrendered six hits and no walks while whiffing three.
K.J. Wood singled in the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning. Whitlock singled home Watertown’s first-inning score. Wood also had the seventh-inning RBI.
Kaden Seay doubled for Watertown while Brady Watts singled twice.
Hardin Valley hands Mt. Juliet first loss
MT. JULIET — Hardin Valley broke a tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning of a 7-2 win over Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.
Austin King, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, hit the tiebreaking single in the fifth to pin Mt. Juliet’s first loss of the season on Tannor Meyer, who allowed three runs on as many hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Meyer and two relievers combined to surrender six hits.
Mt. Juliet scored single runs in the second and fourth innings on RBI by Austin Hunley and Joey Losurdo. Hunley’s double was one of the Golden Bears’ four hits off Connor O’Donnell, who struck out nine and walked none in a complete seven-inning game.
Kleinmann’s 4 RBI back his complete game in MJCA’s 6-4 win
OOLTEWAH — Mt. Juliet Christian scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday and held off Notre Dame 6-4 in the Wildcat Classic at Ooltewah High School.
Noah Kleinmann drove in four runs on three hits, including a double, to back himself on the mound. He pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing seven hits and two walks with a hit batter and two strikeouts.
Gabe Hildabrand also doubled for the Saints while Derrick Crouch two of MJCA’s nine hits.
Mt. Juliet Christian took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and broke the game open in the fifth. Notre Dame got back in the contest with three in the top of the sixth. The Saints and Fighting Irish traded single scores in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh innings.
