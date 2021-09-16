Wildcat golfers fall at Portland

PORTLAND — Wilson Central’s boys dropped a 347-379 District 8-AA decision to host Portland at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.
Ethan Marcum and Zac Wilson each shot 85 for the Wildcats while Griffin Smith notched a 92 and Tyler Griffin 117.
Wilson Central finishes second in tri-match
Wilson Central’s boys finished behind Green Hill while the girls trailed host Lebanon in a tri-match Monday at Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
The Hawks, behind low medalists Brice Lamont and Ashton Conley, carded a 310 while the Wildcats turned in a 375.
Zac Wilson led Wilson Central with an 89, good for sixth place. Griffin Smith was seventh with a 90 while Eli Kibbe shot 97 for ninth. Hunter Williams 99 for 10th and Grafton Baines 106 for 11th.
The Lady Devils shot a 170 to Wilson Central’s 185.
Lebanon’s Daryl Mitchell was low medalist with an 80.
She was followed by Central’s Haley Lannom with an 86. Harper Lee notched a 99 for fourth place. Dorothy Montanye’s 107 was good for sixth.
The girls will finish the regular season today with a home match with crosstown rival Mt. Juliet at Pine Creek at 3 p.m.
