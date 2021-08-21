Wildcat golfers finish seventh in I-24 Invitational

MURFREESBORO — Wilson Central’s boys finished seventh in the I-24 Invitational on Thursday at Indian Hills Golf Course.
The Wildcats turned in a 379. Dickson County won with a 304.
Zac Wilson led Wilson Central with a 79, good for a 13th-place tie. EthanMarcum was tied for 23rd with an 87. Eli Kibbe carded a 96, Grafton Baines 107 and Tyler Griffin 115. Dickson County’s Cam Tankersly won with an 8-under 64.
Wilson Central will join all the Wilson County teams Monday in the Wilson County Invitational on the Wildcats’ Pine Creek course. Tee time is 7 a.m.
