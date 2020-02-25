FRANKLIN — Four Wilson County wrestlers, including three from Wilson Central, reached the championship round of the TSSAA Championships last Saturday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.
Wildcat junior Thomas Borders repeated his 2018 championship by pinning Blackman’s Justin Blackman in 5:47 of the 113-pound final to cap a dominating weekend.
WCHS teammates Alan Fort and Levi Stone lost in the 138 and 152 finals, respectively, as did Friendship Christian’s Ryan Jackson in the Division II 285 championship match.
Weight-by-weight results:
CLASS AAA
106 pounds
Wilson Central freshman Nicholas Mercante won his first match before falling into the loser’s bracket. There he won five matches before losing 3-2 to Munford’s Keegan Shulz in the third-place match to finish fourth. Lebanon freshman Kashis Redd lost his opening match before reeling off two wins in the consolation bracket.
113
Wilson Central junior Thomas Borders rolled to the finals for the third straight year, repeating his 2018 championship by pinning Blackman’s Justin Bradford in 5:47. Four of his victories were by pin with his semifinal win an 11-2 major decision.
120
Lebanon junior Ross Keith won his first three matches before losing by technical fall 18-2 in 5:40 to Cleveland’s Jackson Bradford. He then lost 6-0 to Collierville’s Andrew Artilles before taking fifth place by pinning Bartlett’s Steven Dindl in 2:36. Wilson Central senior Grant Fetters, who finished fourth at 106 two years ago, drew Bradford right away and lost 17-1 in a technical fall in 6:00. He then reeled off six wins in the consolation bracket before losing a medical forfeit to Artiles in the third-place match to finish fourth.
126
Wilson Central junior Avery Warnock won his first match before falling into the consolation bracket where he picked up another victory.
132
Wilson Central freshman Riley Fort racked up three wins to reach the semifinals before dropping three straight losses to finish sixth. Lebanon junior Dejuan Williamson picked up a consolation victory.
138
Wilson Central junior Alan Fort (Riley’s brother) racked up four wins to reach the championship match where he was pinned in 3:42 by Clarksville’s Christian Isbell.
145
Wilson Central sophomore Steven Fisak, who finished fourth at 126 last year, won his first three matches to reach the semifinals before finishing fifth with a pin of Cleveland’s Garrett Stevenson in 29 seconds. Lebanon junior Eli Clemmons, who finished third at 106 two years ago, won his first two matches and one more in the consolations before losing to Arlington’s Dylan Cockman, who decisioned Fisak 6-3 in the next round, in a 5-1 decision.
152
Wilson Central senior Levi Stone, who was fourth at 160 last year, rolled to the finals where he lost to Beech’s Mason Smith 5-3 in sudden victory. Mt. Juliet junior Tanner Higham won his first two matches before dropping two straight.
160
Lebanon junior Ryan Wood won his first match before ousting Mt. Juliet sophomore Aiden Smith 14-3 in the consolation bracket, going 2-2 for the tournament. Smith followed a first-round loss by pinning Bradley Central’s Knox Watson to set up the match with Wood. Wilson Central sophomore Anthony Pyron won his first match before picking up a pair of consolation conquests.
170
Wilson Central freshman Anthony Glasgow, called up from junior varsity to fill in for an injury during regionals, went 0-2.
182
Wilson Central sophomore Matthew Hills won his first match before picking up two wins in consolation to go 3-2 for the tournament.
195
Mt. Juliet junior Dominic Love won his first three matches to reach the semifinals before falling into the consolations. He finished fifth via a medical forfeit.
220
Lebanon junior Eli Nelms won his first match before notching two consolation victories to finish 3-2 in the tournament.
285
Wilson Central junior Jesse Richardson won his first two matches to reach the quarterfinals before picking up two more in consolations, finishing sixth with a 4-3 record in state. Mt. Juliet sophomore Wade Savage went 0-2 in the tournament.
CLASS A-AA
126
Watertown sophomore Andrew Green went 1-2 in the tournament.
285
Watertown junior Isaac Stutts went 0-2 in the tournament.
DIVISION II
120
Friendship Christian freshman Chase Eakes won his first match 8-1 over Brentwood Academy ninth-grader Jack Ward before rebounding in the consolations to finish fourth, going 2-2 for the tournament.
285
Friendship senior Ryan Jackson finished second for the second straight year and third time in the top four by winning his first two matches before being pinned by McCallie sophomore James Howard in 5:51 of the championship match.
