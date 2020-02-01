Wildcat wrestlers clinch perfect regular season By THE LEBANON DEMOCRAT Feb 1, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wilson Central entered last night’s Region 6-AAA duals tournament undefeated in regular-season action for the first time. The No. 3 Wildcats climbed to 23-0 with a 78-6 win over Antioch and a 77-4 victory over Springfield on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Preparing tomorrow's workforce All charges against Moss dismissed City council debates property tax cap Commission candidates hit the campaign trail Commission candidates hit the campaign trail (copy) Britain sticks with Huawei for 5G — and jeopardizes the Five Eyes alliance Greg Cote's Super Bowl pick Lebanon resident watches son punt in Super Bowl Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMt. Juliet pooch to play in Animal Planet's Dog BowlWilson County declared Second Amendment sanctuaryClimer was great writer, greater friendLebanon Police Department investigating dead body found in hotelAmazon moves up timeline on Mt. Juliet facilityPlanning commission approves site plan for Lebanon PopeyesSmoothie King shooting believed to be accidentalCounty looks to purchase Fred's building for $875KOne in six Tennessee jobs could change or be cut from shift to autonomous and electric carsWilson County Fair wins awards at Tennessee Association of Fairs meet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 1 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
