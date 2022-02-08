FRANKLIN — Wilson Central’s quest for another state dual wrestling championship match appearance was derailed by Bradley Central 33-25 last Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center.
But the Wildcats recovered in the consolation bracket to beat local Williamson County favorites Nolensville 36-30 and Summit 43-27 to finish third in the state with a 35-2 record. Wilson Central opened the tournament with a 42-28 first-round trouncing of Clarksville.
Against Clarksville, Central fell behind 9-0 before coach John Kramer’s Wildcats (both teams use the same mascot) reeled off 33 straight points to take command.
Having mathematically clinched the match leading 42-12, Central took three straight forfeits to save wrestlers and finish the match, a tactic often used at state.
There were no forfeits in the semifinal match as Bradley Central held a 27-25 edge with two matches left.
The Bears won the 170- and 182-pound bouts 3-0 each to move into the finals against crosstown-rival Cleveland, which repeated as champions 34-28.
In the consolation round, the Wildcats recovered to build a 36-6 lead over Nolensville before taking four forfeits.
Wilson Central led Summit 31-28 with two matches left. Connor Staggs and Noah Todd posted pins for 6-0 wins and the Trojans were docked a point for an unsportsmanlike penalty as the Wildcats collected third place.
Wrestling season continues with individual region tournaments with the top four in each weight class congregating at the Williamson Expo Center Feb. 24-26 for the state tourney.
