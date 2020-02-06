Wilson Central’s wrestling program has accomplished just about everything imaginable under coach John Kramer, including region and state individual championships at just about all levels.
About the only thing the Wildcats haven’t done is win the state duals.
They’ll take another crack at it this weekend at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.
Wilson Central won its eighth straight dual region championship last weekend at WCHS by beating Rossview 37-34 and Clarksville 47-31 in the Region 6-AAA tournament. Kramer sat out some of his regulars with victory in hand to keep them healthy and give backups experience. The Wildcats, who went undefeated during the regular season for the first time, improved to 25-0 with the twin wins.
Central will face Science Hill (25-6) at 3 p.m. Friday with the winner catching the Heritage (17-3)-Bradley Central winner that night at 7 in the semifinals. Centennial (30-6), Houston (20-7), Halls (13-2) or Oakland (17-4) are possible semifinal opponents at 1 p.m. Saturday. Longtime nemesis Cleveland (20-1), Clarksville (22-11), Blackman (26-2), Arlington (20-6), Independence (13-9), Maryville (21-5) or Dobyns Bennett (24-5) await from the other bracket in the 5:30 p.m. finals.
Losers will play in a consolation bracket with the third-place match set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cleveland beat Wilson Central in three straight state finals (2013-15). The Blue Raiders, at No. 2, are the only Division I team ranked ahead of No. 3 Central in Jeff Price’s poll released Monday. DII Baylor is ranked No. 1.
