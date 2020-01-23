CLARKSVILLE — Wilson Central wrapped up its wrestling tournament schedule last weekend with the Wildcats running the table for the season.
The Wildcats, who moved up a spot to No. 3 in Jeff Price’s state poll released Tuesday, won the West Creek varsity tournament with 313.5 points to runner-up Summit’s 187. Wilson Central’s junior varsity also won the tournament at Rossview.
At West Creek, Wildcat champions were Conor Warnock, Nick Mercante, Hunter Borders, Riley Fort, Cole Fort, Steven Fisak and Anthony Pyron. Runner’s up were Tate Meyers, Avery Warnock and Levi Stone. Finishing third were Brady Jarvis and Matthew Hillis.
The Wildcats, who are 19-4 in dual matches with four regular-season bouts remaining, won without their starting 120-pounder and heavyweight, Grant Fetters and Jesse Richardson, in the lineup.
Wilson Central JV winners were Liam Mosteller, Owen Muhler and Byron Mabry. Chase Fisher and Tate Meyers were second, Jacob Gibb and Anthony Glasgow finished third and Chad York, Hunter Williams and Nolan Hudson fourth.
