Wildcats are eliminated by Blaze in round one, 24-0

MURFREESBORO -- Blackman pitched a shutout against Wilson Central in round one of the TSSAA playoffs 24-0 Friday night.
The Wildcats returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016, and the Blackman Blaze rolled into the postseason for the 10th consecutive year. Wilson Central, Region 4-6As No. 3-seed, traveled to Bart Smith Field in search of its first playoff win since the Wildcats' Cinderella run to the quarterfinals in 2015. It proved to be a cold, bleak Friday night, but the Blaze heated things up early.
On Blackman's opening drive, Antonio Malone sprinted for 45 yards to put Keionte Newson in range for a 14-yard touchdown on the ground.
The Wildcats opened up their night with a punt after two sets of downs.
This gave the Blaze their second chance to score. Tennessee baseball commit Drew Beam rocketed a pass to Malachi Burns for 28 yards. Following the pass, Malone powered his way for a 37-yard rushing score. This put the Blaze up 14-0 early, and the Wildcats were sent into panic mode.
Tristan Lewis and the Wildcat offense took their drive to the Blackman 24 before the conclusion of the first quarter. The first play of the second quarter turned into a turnover on downs for the Wildcats.
The Blaze once again took over, but their drive was riddled with penalties, resulting in a punt.
Wilson Central went 3-and-out on its next drive, and Kerolos Shenouda punted the ball to the Blackman 36.
Given this field position, the Blaze were unable to get a drive off, giving the Wildcats the football back.
But the Wilson Central offense could not capitalize on the possession, and Blackman was given one more possession before the end of the first half. This drive proved uneventful, and the score remained at 14-0 going into halftime.
The Wildcats looked to have a second half that was similar to their performance against Lebanon, but this was not the case. Wilson Central received the ball to open the half, but Shenouda punted to the Blaze 34 for Blackman's first drive of the half.
This drive resulted in Tripp Holloway's fourth field goal of the season. This put the Wildcats down 17 with under four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats took their next drive into the final quarter of play. Central's drive ticked about four minutes off the clock, but the Wildcat offense could not manage any points, and the Blaze went back to work.
The next drive from each team resulted in a punt, and the Blaze received the ball once again. After an unsuccessful drive that was rebirthed on a roughing-the-kicker call, the Blaze scored once more on a Keionte Newson touchdown rush of 3 yards. The score was locked at 24-0, and this remained for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats ended their season at 6-5. The season was rough, but rather successful. The Wildcats snapped their losing streak to Lebanon, managed a winning season, and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.
Lewis finished the game with 159 yards on 23-of-36 passing, ending his season with over 1,000 passing yards, edging out both Dylan Carpenter of 2018 and Aaron Hubbell of 2017.
Antonio Malone rushed for another explosive night with 108 yards for the Blaze, who will bring a 7-4 record to Hendersonville for this Friday's second round.
